Health department raids several medical stores, recovers expired medicines

PESHAWAR: Health department officials along with the district administration sealed some 20 shops after expired medicines were recovered right outside Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC) the other day.

According to details, the health department officials received a tipoff hinting sale of expired medicines in the open market following which a team was constituted comprising of district administration officials and drug inspectors who raided the market.

Drug Inspector Safiullah, Assistant commissioners Tillat Fahad and Reena Soharwardi along with other members of the team raided the shops and recovered expired medicines from drugstores.

A spokesperson for district administration Sajid Khan informed that several items with clearly marked expiry dates were recovered from stores and cases registered as per Drug Act.

He further informed that no one could be arrested under the Drug Act, but stated that cases will proceed against license holders at the drug courts adding the district administration with assistance from the health department was continuing to make raids.

Khan informed the Deputy Commissioner Saqib Raza Aslam has issued clear directions to book all violators under relevant sections of law.

AC Fahad informed that raids were initiated after complaints were lodged by many people that several drug stores were being operated without the requisite license. The meeting was scheduled with health department officials and the raid planned.