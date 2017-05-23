Harbhajan backs Zaheer for India’s bowling coach

Veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh on Tuesday backed former India fast bowler Zaheer Khan for the role of Team India’s new bowling coach.

The India off-spinner believes that Zaheer is the best man to become the bowling coach for Virat Kohli and boys.

Harbhajan took to micro-blogging site Twitter to air his opinion in favour of his former team-mate, who is also the captain of the Delhi Daredevils franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Team India’s coaching staff consists of a head coach Anil Kumble and batting coach Sanjay Bangar. The place for a bowling coach is still vacant.

The former India pacer claimed 10 wickets in 11 matches in the cash-rich league. Zaheer led India’s bowling attack in Team India’s ICC World Cup victory in 2011.

Zaheer, who retired from international cricket in October 2015, played 92 Tests and 200 ODI matches for India.

He has 311 Test and 282 ODI wickets to his name.