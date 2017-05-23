Father kills daughter, lover over alleged extramarital affair

GUJRANWALA: A father has brutally slaughtered his daughter and her lover in Gujranwala’s Ladhewala Waraich over an alleged extramarital affair. The incident took place when Mohammad Azam came to meet his 30-year-old daughter Amna and found her with lover Waheed Akhtar.

The suspect used a sharp weapon to kill the two following which police officers arrived at the scene and arrested him. As per police reports, Amna, mother of three was having an extra marital affair with Waheed Akhtar in the absence of her husband Mohammad Jaffer.

Bodies have been shifted to the district headquarters hospital for post mortem.