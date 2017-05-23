Farah Khan celebrates silver jubilee in Bollywood

Choreographer and film-maker Farah Khan, who is celebrated her silver jubilee in showbiz today (Monday) says she feels that it’s just the interval.

“25 years today Jo Jeeta Wahi Sikandar released. It’s my silver anniversary in the industry today, and I still feel it’s just the interval… Second half is still left,” Farah tweeted.

She also shared a photograph of herself along with Mansoor Khan, who helmed the Aamir Khan starrer film and thanked him. “Thank you, Mansoor Khan, for taking a chance on me! I celebrate 25 years of being in this industry thanks to Jo Jeeta Wahi Sikandar,” she captioned the image.

Farah made her debut in choreography with the 1992 film. Her directorial debut Main Hoon Na in 2004, starring close friend and superstar Shah Rukh Khan, was a huge success. She then churned out films like Om Shanti Om and Happy New Year.

The 52-year-old, who married Shirish Kunder, the editor of her 2004 released film Main Hoon Na and with whom she has triplets, feels fortunate to be able to do what she loves for over two decades.

“I’m so fortunate to be able to do what I love for the last 25 years. The constant love and support from the industry and my fans has been overwhelming,” Farah said, in a statement.