Col (R) Abdul Jabbar’s health deteriorates

Col (R) Abdul Jabbar is facing severe health problem while heading-back from Mount Everest after becoming the fourth Pakistani to reach the world’s highest peak.

Mirza Ali Baig while talking to media said that Col (R) Abdul Jabbar and his guide faced severe health issues and their condition deteriorated after their oxygen cylinder was short of oxygen during their return trip from Mount Everest Peak.

He said that ex-military officer and his guide were rescued by a hiking party which provided them oxygen cylinder. “The condition of his guide is said to be more critical,” Baig said. Six guides are currently taking care of both, Col Bhatti and his guide.

“I was told the weather is ruthless at Camp Four. Hopefully, as soon as the weather improves, Bhatti and his guide will be brought to Camp Two, from where they will be airlifted to Kathmandu,” Baig said.

Mountaineer Abdul Jabbar Bhatti on Sunday became fourth Pakistani to scale the world’s highest peak, Mount Everest. Pakistani mountaineers Nazir Sabir, Hasan Sadpara and Samina Baig have also conquered the world’s highest mountain before him. Another Pakistani mountaineer, Saad Mehmood, is also attempting to scale the 8,848-metre high peak.