CM Sindh appeals to K-Electric to reduce load shedding

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Murad Ali Shah appealed to the K-Electric on Tuesday to reduce the duration of load shedding to the minimum possible.

“K-Electric should have solved its operational problems before the arrival of the summer season,” the CM said during a meeting with K-Electric officials.

Also present on the occasion, K-Electric Chairperson Waqar Siddique assured the chief minister that duration of power outages in the city will be reduced during Ramzan.

The citizens of Karachi have suffered due to unannounced load shedding for extended hours and an increase in the duration of announced outages.

However, industrial areas will not receive electricity from 11 PM till 7 AM, the spokesperson said.

The outages are also a result of six electricity breakdowns that occurred within the past 20 days.