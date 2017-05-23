CM Murad approves Sindh Investment Climate Improvement Cell

Sindh Chief Minister has approved setting up a dedicated and specialised unit for improving investment climate and ease of doing business in the province, a statement issued by the Sindh Board of Investment on Tuesday stated.

The Sindh Investment Climate Improvement Cell (SICIC) will be established within the Sindh Board of Investment. It will review and improve all necessary procedures for setting up a business, obtaining permits, registering property and all other related matters for investors in Sindh.

The government of Sindh through the establishment of this cell demonstrates its commitment to making all procedures related to investment and setting up a business in Sindh easier, faster and cheaper, CM Murad Ali Shah said.

Sindh government will hire private sector management and technical experts to work with government functionaries to improve efficiency and facilitate all businesses effectively in the province.

The essential role of the cell will be to construct a modern and fully automated one window facility for all businesses and investors in the province.

This facility will connect all relevant departments engaged in the setting up of all operations of the business, including, SESSI, Excise & Taxation, SBCA, industry, law and others.

The cell will coordinate the development, implementation, and monitoring of legislative, regulatory, procedural and institutional reforms.

The government is committed to creating an enabling business environment consistent with good international practice. It has partnered with the World Bank to expedite this imperative reform process, he said.