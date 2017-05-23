CJ terms sellers of kidneys ‘victims of exploitation’

Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Tuesday stated that sellers of their kidneys are “victims of exploitation”.

Justice Nisar stated this during a suo motu hearing of a case pertaining to the illegal trade of organs in the country.

During the hearing, Islamabad police submitted a 53-page report on organ trade to the court. The findings of the report stated that the illegal trade was most widespread in Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. Moreover, it revealed that in various villages in Punjab, many people were found to have only one kidney, with the other sold away.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sajid Kiyani, present during the hearing, told the court that the police does not have the authority to investigate the institutions involved in the illegal activity, adding that only the FIA has the authority to probe into the illegal activity.

Kiyani also informed the court that a 2009 ordinance targeting the illegal trading of organs is not applicable in Islamabad.

Notices were sent to Attorney General Ashtar Ausuf and to the advocates general of all four provinces, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

The hearing was adjourned indefinitely.