Buddhist monks praise love, hospitality of Pakistani people

Buddhist monks, who were part of the delegation participating in ‘Vesakh Mela’ celebrations, arranged by National History and Literary Heritage (NH&LH) Division on Tuesday, said the love and respect given by Pakistani people had added charm to our Vesak celebrations.

“Preservation and maintenance of our sacred places by the officials are evident of the level of respect Pakistan has for our religious beliefs,” they said.

A delegation of around 40 Buddhist monks and visitors from Sri Lanka headed by Professor N Gnanaratana reached Pakistan on Sunday to attend ‘Vesak Mela’ celebrations.

Talking to the agency, Professor N Gnanaratana said, “Pakistan is a real friend of Sri Lanka who always stood with it in conflicted situations, natural calamities and every hour of need which the whole Sri Lankan nation acknowledge and admire”.

Professor Gnanaratana said Pakistan has always extended unconditional support and love to Sri Lanka and its people.

The female Buddhist monks including P Dhammanande, M Seelapriga and A Summanaseeli, they said, “We are in Pakistan for the first time and very excited about our journey to the sacred places of Taxila and Takht Bai”.

The Sri Lankan delegation of Buddhist monks was taken to the historical Buddhist spots of Taxila and Takht Bai by the officials of the NH&LH Division where they performed their religious rituals.

The Vesak day is celebrated to commemorate events of significance to the Buddhist of all traditions: the birth, enlightenment and the passing away of Gautama Buddha.

The Vesak Festival, also known as Buddha Purnima (full moon) and Buddha Day, is a holiday observed traditionally on different days in all Buddhist countries of Asia and other parts of the world.