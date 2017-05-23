‘Be ready for action at very short notice’: IAF chief

In a very unusual development, around 12,000 officers of the Indian Air Force have received personal letters from Indian Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa, asking them to be ready for operations ‘at a very short notice’.

According to new agencies, the letter signed on March 30 has given rise to speculation over the deteriorating situation in occupied Kashmir, the line of control and the Pak-India border.

The letter covered various issues; however, the focus of attention was the written statement to be “prepared for operations with our present holdings, at a very short notice”.

The IAF chief asked officers to be professional and said that there was “no choice but to stay abreast of new technological advancements, both own as well as those of our adversaries. Only then will we come out with war-winning, out of the box solutions”.

Political experts are of the view that this is a very unusual development for the Indian Air Force, as no Air Chief Marshal wrote personal letters to the officers of the Indian Air Force. However, two former army chiefs had in the past shot off similar letters to the officers of the Indian army.