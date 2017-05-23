Ariana Grande, politicians express shock and grief following explosion

Singer Ariana Grande, who left just before the blast at her concert, has expressed her condolence, saying that she is “so so sorry. i don’t have words”,

from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don’t have words. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 23, 2017

Latest statement on incident at Manchester Arena @CCIanHopkins pic.twitter.com/GEABqAk5rr — G M Police (@gmpolice) May 23, 2017

The police official further stated, “We are working closely with the national counter terrorism policing network and UK intelligence network,” stressing that people should “remain vigilant”.

A number for those impacted by the Manchester Arena incident has been set up.

Initial signs point to a suicide bomber as the cause of a blast, two US officials who spoke on condition of anonymity said.

British politicians have started releasing their statements on the horrific Manchester Arena blast.

British Prime Minister Theresa May has said her thoughts are with the victims and families of those affected in “what is being treated by the police as an appalling terrorist attack”, according to reports.

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn said, “My thoughts are with all those affected and our brilliant emergency services.”

Terrible incident in Manchester. My thoughts are with all those affected and our brilliant emergency services. — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) May 22, 2017

Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron also tweeted a message.

My deepest condolences to the victims and families in Manchester. As always our emergency services have shown great bravery and heroism. — Tim Farron (@timfarron) May 22, 2017

On the other hand, US House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan stated that he is “praying for the victims and their families”.

Young and innocent lives lost in #Manchester tonight. Praying for the victims and their families. — Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) May 23, 2017

