Ariana Grande, politicians express shock and grief following explosion

about 1 hour ago BY Agencies

Singer Ariana Grande, who left just before the blast at her concert, has expressed her condolence, saying that she is “so so sorry. i don’t have words”,

 

 

 

 

The police official further stated, “We are working closely with the national counter terrorism policing network and UK intelligence network,” stressing that people should “remain vigilant”.

A number for those impacted by the Manchester Arena incident has been set up.

Initial signs point to a suicide bomber as the cause of a blast, two US officials who spoke on condition of anonymity said.

British politicians have started releasing their statements on the horrific Manchester Arena blast.

British Prime Minister Theresa May has said her thoughts are with the victims and families of those affected in “what is being treated by the police as an appalling terrorist attack”, according to reports.

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn said, “My thoughts are with all those affected and our brilliant emergency services.”

Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron also tweeted a message.

 

 

On the other hand, US House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan stated that he is “praying for the victims and their families”.

 

A Twitter user tweeted photos of those who have been reported missing and others who have been found.

 

 



