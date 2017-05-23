Agreements signed to supply 1.9m tonnes of coal for two power plants

KARACHI: As per a statement issued, Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company (SECMC) has signed two separate agreements with ThalNova and Thar Energy for the supply of 1.9 million tonnes of coal per annum each from Thar deposits. The agreements are aimed at increasing the share of local natural resources in the energy mix.

After the power projects are authorised, SECMC will be mining 7.6 million tonnes of coal per annum from Thar coal block-II, which will bring down coal tariff to around $41.35 per tonne.

ThalNova is a joint venture between Thal Power (Private) Limited and Nova Powergen Limited, which are subsidiaries of Thal Limited and Novatex Limited respectively.

Thar Energy Limited is a subsidiary of Hub Power Company (Hubco), which is one of the largest independent power producers (IPPs) in Pakistan.

Thar Energy and ThalNova are setting up mine-mouth power plants of 330 megawatts each at Thar block-II, which will be fully capable of running 100% on the domestic coal production. Both the power plants are scheduled to be commissioned by early 2020.

Currently, work on a project to mine 3.8 million tonnes of coal and establishing a 660MW power plant is progressing steadily and is likely to start functioning by June 2019.

The coal supply agreements were signed by SECMC CEO Shamsuddin Shaikh, Hubco and Thar Energy CEO Khalid Mansoor, ThalNova CEO Khalid Siraj Subhani and COO Rana Zulfiqar at SECMC’s office in Karachi.