5 PIA cabin crew members detained in connection with drugs recovery case

ISLAMABAD: Five people from the cabin crew of Pakistan International Airlines London-bound plane have been arrested, sources are reported to have said. An investigation into the case is underway.

Over 20 kilogrammes of heroin was found hidden in the catering galley of the aircraft at Benazir Bhutto International Airport in Islamabad the other day.

Prime Minister’s Aviation Adviser Sardar Mehtab Abbasi had ordered an immediate probe into the case and posted Punjab Additional Inspector General Hussain Asghar as the enquiry head.

It had also been decided that the airlines will only be allowed to travel after a thorough search has been carried on all international flights.

A spokesperson of PIA has informed that the aviation division has issued directives calling for the checking of every international flight by Anti Narcotic Force, PIA Securities, PIA Vigilance, Customs Intelligence and other institutions.