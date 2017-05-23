480g of cocaine recovered from thermos at Lahore’s GPO

LAHORE: A parcel containing at least 480 grammes of cocaine was recovered at Lahore’s General Post Office on Tuesday.

The parcel was shipped from Peru and the cocaine was reportedly concealed in a thermos inside the parcel.

Earlier, a bid to smuggle heroin was thwarted at the Benazir Bhutto International Airport on Monday when at least 20 kgs of heroine was reportedly seized from a London-bound PIA flight.

Although the plane was cleared to fly to London, the smuggler remained unidentified.

Prime Minister’s Aviation Adviser Sardar Mehtab Abbasi ordered an immediate inquiry into the incident and posted AIG Hussain Asghar as the inquiry head.