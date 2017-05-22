Zaid Talpur denies accusations of assaulting police official

HYDERABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) leader, Nawab Zaid Talpur, who had been charged with insulting a Station House Officer inside Kunri police station has denied all claims stating that he has been falsely implicated in the case.

“What was shown to have transpired at Kunri police station [in Umerkot district on May 2] was just one aspect of the situation,” claimed the PTI leader who has been booked in an FIR along with five others, including his son, for assaulting policemen at the police station.

“The SHO himself made me sit in his chair,” he said, referring to the leaked video of the incident in which he is seen sitting in the officer’s chair and reprimanding the police.

Talpur had been granted protective bail from the Balochistan High Court. On May 19, his protective bail was extended by another six days by the Sindh High Court Hyderabad Circuit Bench.

The police had arrested his son, Hassan Talpur, on May 3 and another accused, Yaqoob Solangi, a few days later. He argued that the controversy was a reaction from his uncle, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) MNA Nawab Yousuf Talpur, and cousin, MPA Taimur Talpur, against his move to join the PTI in April.

“Our political opponents couldn’t tolerate our politics,” he said. “They are using the police against us. I was trapped in this incident through a conspiracy by the ruling PPP’s local leaders.”