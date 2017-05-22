What’s the benefit from a foreign trip?

Pakistani leaders such as PM Nawaz Sharif, like his predecessors Musharraf and Asif Zardari etc, has undertaken numerous foreign trips. Such trips at great cost to national exchequer are justified if they promote exports, bring in foreign investments and develop relations through diplomacy based on mutual national interests and boost our economy.

President Donald Trump of US, who is 70 years old, is also on a 9 day foreign trip to five countries spread over two continents, crossing different time zones. Almost 40 hours of this 9 day trip by US President will be consumed travelling abroad Presidential US Air Force 1. Trump travels from Riyadh to Israel and Palestinian territories on Monday and Tuesday and from there go to Vatican City followed by visit to Brussels and then to Italy for NATO G7 meetings. In contrast our PM, who is 67 years old, having returned from a three day trip to Hong Kong, the former British colony, now part of China, again embarked on a very important visit to Riyadh for three days where numerous other Muslim countries were meeting.

The benefits when compared to the cost to national exchequer of PM foreign tour will be judged from benefits that accrue in terms of increase in exports and attracting foreign investment (apart from China CPEC etc) and diplomatic success in various forums.

Malik Tariq Ali

Lahore