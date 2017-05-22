Weather remains pleasant with light rain

The weather in most parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and Gilgit Baltistan was pleasant with light rain, while the temperature in many areas of Sindh and Balochistan remained high on Monday.

In Islamabad and Rawalpindi, cool breeze accompanied by light showers greeted locals to a cloudy morning.

In Lahore and adjoining areas, the previous day’s rain kept the mercury low, while drizzle is forecast for the evening, according to the Met department.

At least two millimetres of rain was recorded in the city on Sunday.

On the other hand, the weather remained scorching hot in many parts of Sindh. In Jacobabad, routine life was reported to have slowed down as people avoided going out under the blazing sun, especially after noon.

The temperature in Jacobabad can soar up to 52 degrees Celsius in the summer.