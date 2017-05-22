Uzma case: IHC summons Indian citizen Uzma on May 24

ISLAMABAD: Indian woman Uzma, who married a Pakistani man, has been summoned by Islamabad High Court on May 24.

A bench, headed by Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, was hearing the case on Monday.

The court asked the woman’s husband, Tahir Ali, if he had her original immigration form to which he replied yes. The court then ordered him to submit a duplicate form to Registrar’s Office latest by May 23.

Tahir Ali’s lawyer also remarked that since Tahir and Uzma are a married couple, they should be allowed to meet.

Upon which, Justice Mohsin Kayani remarked that Uzma will be asked if she wants to meet her husband or not.

The court ordered that Uzma should be brought to the court room from Indian High Commission in police security.

During the case hearing, an Indian diplomat, identified as Lalit Kumar Gehlot, tried to bypass security protocol and tried to enter IHC without a security pass.

The diplomat was finally allowed to enter the court after getting a security pass made.

Gehlot is a staff member of High Commission of India in Islamabad.

Uzma, 20, sought refuge at the Indian High Commission last week asked to be repatriated to India after her marriage to Tahir Ali, a resident of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, claiming she came to know later that Ali was already married and had four children. Her claims were denied by Tahir.

On May 9, the Pakistani foreign office said Uzma would only be sent back once all legal requirements in the case are completed.

Uzma, who belongs to New Delhi, and Tahir met each other in Malaysia, after which she travelled to Pakistan on May 1 via the Wagah border, and got married to him on May 3, according to Tahir.

The complicated case took another turn as Uzma’s brother on Tuesday reiterated her earlier claims of travelling to Pakistan.

However, these claims were challenged by her husband, who even provided details of a private conversation in which Uzma seemed to know about his first marriage.

Moreover, their Nikkah video also surfaced in which there were no signs of violence or intimidation.