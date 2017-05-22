US-Arab-Islamic summit

Enough weapons to blow up Middle East

After holding meetings with the Saudi King and Gulf Sheikhs, President Trump has called for unity across the Muslim world in the fight against terrorism. Iran and Syria which are important Muslim countries were however not invited to the gathering. Days earlier, US National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster had made it clear that it was going to be a meeting of “Sunni Leaders” and Trump would encourage them “to take bold, new steps to promote peace and to confront those, from ISIS to al-Qaida to Iran to the Assad regime, who perpetuate chaos and violence. “In the Cold War days the US policy revolved around making Asians fight Asians; it is now making Muslims fight Muslims.

The Trump administration has encouraged the formation of an Arab NATO comprising Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt and Jordon. This will help America in three ways i.e., by helping to assert further American leadership in the region, shifting the financial burden of security to allies and providing for jobs at home through the massive arms sales. Saudi Arabia has signed deals to purchase American military equipment worth $350 billion over 10 years and $110 billion immediately. Some of the other Gulf States have separately entered into purchasing deals of what Trump called ‘beautiful military equipment’.

With weapons worth $350 billion entering Middle East, seven times Russia’s defence budget in 2016, the peace and security of the region will be endangered. Fears are already being expressed that the lethal weapons would destabilise Middle East and unleash deadly wars in the region unless the Gulf countries come to their senses. With the re-election of a moderate Hasan Rouhani as President of Iran for another term there is little justification for jingoism. Pakistan must not be a part of the militaristic move. It should try on the other hand to act as a bridge between Saudi Arabia and Iran undeterred by discouragements. Trump held separate meetings with Gulf Sheikhs who not only fitted into his scheme in the Middle East but were also valuable customers. It is a pity that he had no time for Nawaz Sharif representing a country with a population of 189 million.