Trump’s 100 days are over: open the doors to the US

Right from my schooldays in my native area of Tuticorin, Tamil Nadu, India in the early 1990s, I have been reading/watching the news of the US on the various fronts. So far, the US has waged war on errant countries and terminated the terrorists apart from coming forward to help the needy with oodles and oodles of money.

True, Trump has started executing a lot of orders with respect to immigration policy and approval of visa (to mention a few). Above all, how other countries are going to approach the US matters. It is only through good rapport, mutual respect and proper communication that other countries can benefit from the US. In fact, the past records have clearly proved this point true.

While welcoming the Trump-100 days, the other countries should also open the door to America in order to achieve rich and bigger results in the days to come.

Finally, the media must play an important and fair role in matters of reporting the news of the US in the larger benefits of the countries the world over.

P SENTHIL SARAVANA DURAI

Mumbai