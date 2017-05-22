Sukkur commissioner directs on time completion of development projects

SUKKUR: Sukkur Commissioner Muhammad Abbas Baloch on Monday emphasised that the timetable for completion of development projects be strictly maintained besides taking due care of the quality of work.

Presiding over a meeting here at the Commissioner Office to review the on-going development work, he also warned that dereliction would not be tolerated in this regard.

He directed the concerned officials to maintain effective financial discipline.

The commissioner stressed that the allocated budget be effectively utilised and it be ensured that the funds do not lapse. He said that delay in development projects cause inconveniences to the people and that this would not be tolerated.

Sukkur Mayor Arslan Shaikh, Deputy Mayor Tariq Chohan, Sukkur Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Yusuf Shaikh and other concerned officials were present on the occasion.