SHC reinstates Halepoto as MPA

By: SAWAN KHASKHELI

The Sindh High Court (SHC) has suspended the order of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and reinstated Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) lawmaker Bashir Ahmed Halepoto as a member of the Sindh Assembly on Monday.

PPP lawmaker Halepoto had defeated Pakistan Muslim League-Functional’s (PML-F) Raees Ali Akber Nizamani of at provincial constituency PS-55 Matli by bagging 51,050 votes while Nizamani received only 20,835 votes in general election 2013.

Later, the ECP had disqualified Halepoto for violating the electoral code of conduct during the local government elections in Badin on an application filed by Hassam Mirza, the son of former National Assembly Speaker Dr Fehmida Mirza. Hassam Mirza had accused Halepoto of visiting polling stations in Badin and canvassing for his rival candidate during LG polls.

Halepoto had approached the court against the decision of the ECP stating that the decision of the ECP was unlawful and faulty as no reality was behind the decision.

After hearing all arguments, the Sindh High Court issued a verdict to reinstate Halepoto on his seat of Sindh Assembly’s Member by annulling the ECP’s decision.