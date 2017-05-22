Ramazan bazaar to be set up in various areas

ISLAMABAD: Ramazan bazaar will be set up at Art and Craft Village in the federal capital from Ramazan 15 in collaboration with a cultural organisation.

Capital Development Authority Sports and Culture and Training Academy Executive Director Sana Ullah Aman said that stalls regarding eatables, food items for iftar and Eid shopping articles will be established in the bazaars where people will be able to shop for Eid as well as for Iftari.

Ramazan Bazaar to be set up in sector G-6

Capital Development Authority (CDA) has decided to set up Ramazan bazaar on a daily basis in sector G-6 during the holy month of Ramazan.

The other weekly bazaars will function as per schedule.

According to Bazaar Assistant Director Raja Abid, the arrangements for setting up Ramazan bazaar to provide commodities, vegetables, poultry products and fruits to the citizens at subsidised rates, will be finalised this week.

Stringent security measures will be put in place in these bazaars.

He stated an effective monitoring system will work during the entire month to check rates and weighing scales at stalls in these bazaars.