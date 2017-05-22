PTI’s social media offices in KP raided by unidentified officials

ISLAMABAD: Offices of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) social media head for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were raided by unidentified officials, on Monday.

PTI spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry said that the continuous action against the party’s social media activists was deplorable.

He was talking to the media outside the Supreme Court on Monday. He also said that he could not say for sure which organisation was behind this recent attack but he did mention that it could be the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

“[Prime Minister] Nawaz’s actions [against free speech] mirror Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s crackdown on opposition parties,” claimed Chaudhry, a lawyer by profession.

He also said that there is a “there is a difference between hate speech and [political] insults.”

We stand with our social media activists, and even with those from across the aisle, he said further.

The PTI has announced to hold a protest outside the Islamabad Press Club against the recent arrests of its social media activists Monday evening.

Party leaders say if the situation does not improve they will increase the size and frequency of their protests.

The FIA is investigating some 41 people for posting anti-state content on various social media websites, according to reports.