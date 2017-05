KARACHI: Power distribution in Karachi is expected to remain disrupted for the next two days owing to damage to National Distribution and Dispatch Company (NTDC) line by wind storms, it has been reported.

Karachi Electric (KE) stated intermittent power distribution is disrupted due to damage in NTDC line by wind storms in the province.

The maintenance work will require up to two days, KE informed.

The power generation company has apologised for the inconvenience.