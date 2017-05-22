PM arrives in Madina

RIYADH: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has reached Madina from Riyadh to pay his respects at Roza-e-Rasool (peace be upon him) and pray for peace and prosperity of Pakistan.Advisors on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz and National Security Lt Gen Nasser Janjua are accompanying the premier.Following his arrival on Sunday, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif participated in the first US-Arab-Islamic Summit in Riyadh.

The President of the United States and leaders of the Muslim Ummah also attended the conference, aimed at countering extremism and terrorism.

Nawaz Sharif will be returning to Pakistan on Tuesday.