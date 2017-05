ISLAMABAD: A passenger was detained at Benazir Bhutto International Airport on Monday for trying to smuggle foreign currency outside the country.

Pakistan Customs reportedly recovered €60,000 over Rs7 million from the passenger who was travelling to Dubai. The passenger has not yet been identified. Further investigation into the incident is underway.

As per Currency regulations in Pakistan, passengers are permitted to carry up to $10,000 or its equivalent in other foreign currencies.