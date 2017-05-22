Paresh Rawal tweet ‘tie Arundhati Roy to army jeep’ causes uproar on social media

32 mins ago BY News Desk

Veteran Indian actor and Lok Sabha lawmaker Paresh Rawal caused an uproar on social media after proposing on Twitter that award-winning novelist Arundhati Roy should be tied to an army jeep.

Referring to an incident earlier last month where a Kashmiri youth was tied to the front of an Indian army jeep as a human shield and paraded in the streets, Rawal said: “Instead of tying stone-pelters on the army jeep, tie Arundhati Roy.”

Rawal’s tweet provoked many users to express their anger on the social media platform, with one user saying, “Am deeply moved by your empathy that brings every character to life in movies. But I’m shocked by your ability to be so violent with words!”

One user reminded Rawal of the legal ramifications of his tweet, saying: “You do know that this tweet could get you behind bars for incitement to violence?”

One user mocked the veteran actor’s tweet by insisting that he was venting his frustration for not being able to understand Arundhati Roy’s Booker prize-winning The God of Small Things.

One user even insisted that Roy should be subjected to physical violence for her supposedly anti-India views. “Every Indian should be violent, physically, with a traitor like Arundhati Roy who always raises her voice against India.

 



