Pakistan more prosperous, developed than ever before, says Shehbaz Sharif

LAHORE: Contemporary Pakistan is far more prosperous, developed and safer than any time in the past, under Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif said on Sunday.

He also said that all sectors have seen improvement over the last four years as well. He was speaking with Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb during a meeting here.

According to him, PML-N’s politics are all about providing selfless service to the people.

He also said that people do not want to indulge in politics of allegations anymore.

He also said, “The people will cast their votes on the basis of performance in the next general elections.”

Minister of State on Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb congratulated the Punjab Chief Minister for taking steps for the progress and prosperity of the people of Punjab.

She said that his vision and hard work was also being admired the world over and that Punjab has made more progress than ever before under Shehbaz Sharif.

She also congratulated the Chief Minister on his successful visit to China.