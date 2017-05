KABUL: A high-level meeting between Pakistan and Afghanistan is scheduled to be held on Monday (today) to diffuse border tensions between the two countries, it has been reported.

Officials from Pakistan, Afghanistan and United States will be attending the meeting.

As per details, Bab-e-Dosti on Pak-Afghan border remains closed on the 17th consecutive day. However, census activities have continued at Kalli Luqman and Kalli Jahangir area of Balochistan peacefully for the third day on Sunday.