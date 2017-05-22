Need for developing renewable sources of energy stressed in conference held at SSUET

KARACHI: There is a need to develop renewable sources of energy up to the optimal level.

This was stressed by Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology (SSUET) Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Afzal Haque, during the second international electrical conference 2017 held here under the auspices of Institute of Engineers Pakistan (IEP), on Monday.

He was of the view that consumption of electricity is generally considered as an index of economic prosperity and technological progress of a country and Pakistan as a developing country is experiencing growing demand for electricity.

“Pakistan’s energy requirement is growing rapidly due to an increase in population and high energy intensive industrial sector”, he observed. There is a substantial shortfall in demand and supply of electricity in the country, he added.

Dr Haque pointed out that the mainstay of energy in Pakistan has always been fossil fuel using furnace oil which has to be imported using foreign exchange but the oil prices fluctuate over time depending on global economic conditions and with the rising fossil fuel prices, the cost of oil import is creating a problem for foreign exchange reserves.

The rising oil prices, along with the rising demand for uninterrupted power is an additional pressure on the already fragile energy grid of Pakistan.

“Our country is yet to fully diversify our energy mix and reduce dependency upon the use of furnace oil,” the SSUET vice-chancellor added.

Pakistan has a potential for renewable sources of energy as the Sindh-Baluchistan coastal belt has wind corridor which can be utilised to produce abundant wind energy. Pakistan is one of those countries that have sunlight throughout the year so solar energy could be another option, he said.

“We are yet to fully utilise the Thar coal reserves for energy generation; moreover, the northern part of the country is rich in hydro energy. We must develop renewable sources up to the optimal level”.

He appreciated that the Institute of Engineers Pakistan (IEP) in collaboration with various other institutions addressed an issue of energy shortfall.