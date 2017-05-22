MQM’s Farooq Sattar, Amir Khan file for protective bail in SHC

KARACHI: Muttahida Quami Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) chief Dr Farooq Sattar and senior leader Amir Khan have on Monday (today) filed applications for protective bail in Sindh High Court (SHC).

MQM-P chief approached the court against charges of facilitating inflammatory speeches, rebellion and other illegal activities. Dr Farooq Sattar is fugitive in some thirty cases, and Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) has declared him most wanted in fifteen of them. Similarly, Amir Khan is facing four cases.

Talking to media, Farooq Sattar denied all such charges claiming them to be political. He asked the government to review the charges. Farooq Sattar also stated that he prefers dying with respect than living with the blame of treason.