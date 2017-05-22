Mardan university reopened following Mashal Khan’s murder

MARDAN: The main campus of Abdul Wali Khan University, Mardan has been reopened for the first time on Monday following the lynching incident of Mashal Khan by a mob on the university campus, a little over a month ago.

In a search operation carried out by Police in the university hostel on Sunday, the authorities recovered weapons and drugs from different rooms of the hostel, stated Mardan DPO Dr Mian Saeed.

He added the weapons included four pistols, bullets and four sub-machine guns, while drugs included ice and hashish.

Tight security is being observed on campus while students continue to reach the varsity in the morning. Moreover, political activities have been banned on the campus premises, according to varsity officials.

However, the university’s Garden Campus, where student Mashal Khan was brutally killed by a mob on April 13, will be reopened on May 25, while classes at Shankar Campus will start from May 24. The decision to open the campuses phase-wise was taken at a meeting of the varsity’s syndicate committee a few days ago.

The decision to open the campuses in phases was taken amid security concerns.

On Sunday, the deceased was remembered at his chehlum in Zaida, Swabi, his native town.