Mamnoon assures Bengali community of full support

Bengali-speaking community’s leaders contact president, ask for help

The officials of the Pak-Muslim Alliance on Sunday called on President Mamnoon Hussain and shared their basic problems with the head of the state.

Talking to the delegation the president assured them of resolving the problems of the Bengali-speaking Pakistanis and said that every effort would be made to solve their issues. He appreciated the contribution made by the Bengali community in the development.

Earlier, talking to a delegation of eminent personalities, including jurists, educationists, intellectuals and civil society representatives, President Mamnoon emphasised that education provided the real foundation to national development, therefore, it was imperative that strict discipline should be maintained in the educational institutions.

There should be no carelessness in the matters of education, he said. In order to attain their due rights, the people should develop self-confidence in themselves instead of relying on others, the president said. Likewise, there should not be any lapse in meeting obligations to the state and society.

He said that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and the One Belt One Road projects were the special blessings of Almighty Allah for Pakistan and the youth must attain necessary expertise in all modern knowledge and skills to utilise their full potential.

The role of educational institutions was very important in that regard, he noted. He said that he himself took keen interest in the education and an open door policy was being followed at the President House to resolve the issues of education.

The president pointed out that the role of judiciary was very important in establishing social discipline and the courts had played a valuable role in that regard. He stressed that the elements promoting corruption in educational institutions needed to be dealt with strictly and every member of the society had important responsibility in that respect.