LEAs arrest varsity professor, niece for ISIS links 

KARACHI: The security agencies have apprehended five people, including a university professor and his niece, for their alleged links to Daesh in Karachi.

The Sindh Counter Terrorism Department, on credible information by intelligence agencies, conducted an operation in Karachi East district and arrested a professor, his niece and three other suspects.

According to the sources, the main suspect is the professor at a Lahore engineering university, however, officials have neither disclosed identities of the suspect nor the university’s name as further investigation is under way.

The suspects were planning to carry out targeted attacks in the metropolis using explosives fitted on unmanned drones.