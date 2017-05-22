Karachi gives hero’s welcome to Younis Khan

KARACHI: Former test cricketer Younis Khan reached Karachi on Monday and was greeted by his fans who had come from all over the city.

“I will continue to promote cricket,” he said while talking to media, dispelling rumours that he might be saying goodbye to cricket forever.

He was honoured at Lord’s Cricket Ground in London, in recognition of his remarkable career.

Head coach Mickey Arthur also had said the work ethic and the way Younis conducts his business was fantastic.

“It has been a privilege and an honour to work with a player like Younis Khan,” the coach said.

ODI and T20I captain Sarfraz Ahmed had said Younis deserved all the applause.

“I have played with him in the last couple of years. He has been a thorough professional”, he added.

The recently concluded three-match series against West Indies saw the end of Younis’ international career. He bid adieu to his career with 10,099 runs – the most by any Pakistan player in the history of Test cricket.