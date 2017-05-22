JIT to submit initial report in SC today

ISLAMABAD: The joint investigation team responsible for probing offshore assets of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his family will be submitting its initial report to the three-member bench of the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SC) which is hearing the Panamagate Case on Monday, it has been reported.

According to details, a three-member of the top court headed by Justice Ejaz Afzal will hear the case.

The investigation team will submit its initial probe report in the court.

Additional Director General of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Wajid Zia chaired 12 meetings in which records were sought from Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and National Accountability Bureau (NAB) were sought.

An interview of journalist Umar Cheema was also recorded by the JIT whereas officials investigating the Hudaibiya Paper Mills Case were also questioned by the investigators.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan along with other party leaders are expected to attend the case hearing today.