Jacking up confrontation

When political risks increase, economic growth falls

The PTI leadership has become desperate. With elections going to take place in less than a year the party is unsure of the outcome. The joint survey conducted in February by International Republican Institute and Institute for Republic Opinion Research put Imran Khan 24 points below Nawaz Sharif. The PMLN has won most of the local governments in Punjab which it would use to win the elections. Despite being under considerable pressure after the Supreme Court verdict on Panamagate case, there are no defections in the ruling party while its allies also continue to stand by it. What is more it is now PTI’s turn to face cases in the apex court and the Election Commission. This explains why the PTI is rallying its lawyers’ wing to come to its rescue.

The lawyers’ community remains divided on the issue as was witnessed on Saturday in Lahore. Earlier a representative conference of lawyers convened by Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) rejected the demand from some of lawyers’ bodies for the resignation of the prime minister. It is argued by some of the PTI lawyers that with Nawaz Sharif continuing to be the PM the JIT appointed by the Supreme Court cannot work independently. The argument does not hold ground because the apex court could itself have taken the decision if it had considered Nawaz Sharif’s continuation in office a possible negation of justice.

The PTI should have pity on the people of Pakistan. Hopes, though faint, were created this year when the economy grew at the rate of 5.28 per cent. While this was against the projected rate of 5.7pc, it was the fastest pace of growth since 2006-07 when GDP expanded by 6.8pc. By persisting in agitation mode the PTI is putting the economy and the livelihood of the people at risk. Can’t the PTI leadership confine its exposure of the government policies, which is its legitimate right, to criticism through media instead of blocking the roads, confronting the police, and creating law and order situation thus contributing to political uncertainty which harms national economy?