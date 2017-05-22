Illegal housing societies continue to flourish in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: Illegal and unapproved housing schemes continue to expand in Rawalpindi areas controlled by Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) and Potohar Town Administration due to a lack of strict legal action by the authorities, against the owners or advertisers, it has been reported.

RDA has pointed out 29 housing societies that have been claimed unregistered and unapproved. Potohar Town Administration had named 39 housing schemes as unauthorised. However, no legal action has been initiated.

Different officials in RDA and Potohar Town have revealed that applications from many housing societies could not be granted NOC as they had been unable to meet the prescribed criteria.

An official from Potohar Town is reported to have stated that people continue to invest heavy amounts in unapproved housing societies. This encourages businesses to continue to introduce new housing schemes without any checks from the municipal authorities.

The official further stated that the administration only informed the customers about the unapproved housing schemes but no action was taken against them. He added that an NOC must be obtained after meeting required criteria such as minimum piece of land, spacious roads and streets, underground water supply and sewerage pipeline, plots for parks, mosques, and graveyards. When the housing schemes could not fulfil the requirements, they avoid the municipal authorities.

The illegal business continues to pose problems for customers who invest their hard earned incomes in such unapproved schemes. When confronted with problems, turning to court for resolution is not an option since the unapproved housing societies are illegal as per law.