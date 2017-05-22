Ex-Pakistan Army officer tops Mount Everest

ISLAMABAD: A retired Pakistan Army lieutenant colonel Abdul Jabbar Bhatti became the fourth Pakistani to successfully peak Mount Everest.

According to reports, it took the ex-Pakistan Army soldier 90 days to achieve the feat.

An esteemed mountain climber and previous winner of Tamgha-e-Basalat amd Pride of Performance award, paid for the trip expenses costing Rs. 5 million from his own pocket and as well as taking assistance from a private donor.

He has also conquered Broad Peak, Gasherbrum 2 Peak and Spantik Peak.

Pakistani mountaineers Hassan Sadpara, Samina Baig and Nazir Sabir are the other three conquerers of Mt. Everest.