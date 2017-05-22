Domestic violence: physical or psychological?

The matter is that domestic violence is only attached to physical injury in our society, only reported when we experience a brutal ordeal or have tangible scars to show. What we need to know and understand is that domestic harassment can be psychological torture, emotional trial or even financial suffering. Physical abuse is recognised widely but the emotional harassment is actually the loss of self-worth which can be a result of insult, humiliation and criticism. Such harassment can take many forms, such as a husband preventing his wife to pursue education despite her will and interest. It leaves them worthless and misfit in society due to which their existence within and without the home becomes questionable. The fear causing attitude of a parent or parent in law towards their children or children in law is a face of psychological abuse where the game of power and undue control can lead to deep down pain and leave them threatened. The harassment has such serious effects, that even verbal abuse like unnecessary sarcasm, critical comments or unhealthy judgment can hinder the warmth of relationships and ending in permanent discomfort and .

These examples are a small part out of a larger problem of harassment and abuse, be it tangible or intangible. It can lead to serious consequences such as isolation, depression, trauma and even suicide. The sufferers lack awareness that they are oppressed and victims of abuse. The awareness when received should be tackled by outside help. The help can be taken from psychologists, counsellors, lawyers, and law enforcing agencies.

Shifa Gull

Islamabad