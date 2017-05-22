DC office, police silent over PST threat

News of cancellation, mid-way of a music program on 6 May 2017 in Lahore’s Sozo Water Park, after threats from the Pakistan Sunni Tehreek (PST), went viral on social media and left the district administration embarrassed.

Yet, despite clear threats from PST’s Lahore Division Chief, Mujahid Abdul Rasool Khan, directed at the DCO and delivered to SHO Bata Pur (audio available for online viewers), the district administration is still trying to play down the episode instead of confronting a direct challenge to its authority, prompting further backlash on social media.

The event, organised by Mango Musik, featured musicians from Pakistan and abroad and was part of a larger effort to highlight and project the soft side of Pakistan.

However, at approximately ____ o clock on 6 May, PST threatened the relevant Station House Officer (SHO) with dire consequences if the event was not halted immediately. There are audio recordings as evidence, for this.

“There’s an obscene event taking place at Sozo Water Park which will carry on till the next evening. Who allowed for such an event to take place? Pakistan doesn’t belong to the DC’s father. This is Pakistan, not India” said PST President Lahore, Mujahid Abdul Rasool Khan, to SHO Bata Pur.

When contacted, the SHO refused to acknowledge the existence of any such conversation and stated the 11pm cut-off condition as the reason for shutting down the event.

Legal documents, Pakistan Today gathered, reveal that the DC, weeks prior to the event, issued an NOC worth more than a million rupees. The NOC states that the event can go on until 11pm and in case everything goes smoothly, it will be extended till the next morning, similar to the last Mango Musik fest.

Repeated attempts were made to contact DC Lahore, Sumair Ahmad Syed but all in vain. However, DC’s Public Relations Officer (PRO) Imran Maqbool, when contacted, hurriedly hung up the phone saying, “I’ll call you right back and tell you the reason for shutting down the event.”

He, too, later confirmed the 11pm deadline as the reason, but refused to acknowledge PST threats.

The Mango Musik fest was a drug-free event, the passes to the event had clear instructions inscribed on them, prohibiting the entry of any eatables, bottles, bags and obviously drugs or weapons. However, the food was available inside the venue.

There were roughly 30 people handed over to the authorities because of drug possession and inappropriate behaviour. As per sources, some people did manage to sneak in, distribute and use a few illegal substances, yet were able to get away with it due to the large number of people present at the venue.

The music fest was sponsored by Djuice, Red Bull and Careem with Djuice being the major sponsor. When contacted about their quantum of sponsorship, or if they would continue sponsoring such events in future considering the extremist backlash, all three refused to comment.

Mango Musik itself was more forthcoming.

“The financial loss is nothing compared to the cultural degradation caused by this mishap. International artists came from countries such as Germany, England and Mexico. It is unfortunate that the event had to be shut down, which caused a kilometre long traffic jam,” said Usama Humayun, CEO Mango Musik.

He was not aware of the threats till they appeared on social media, the next morning.

The attendees, those who paid for tickets and lounges, are rightfully demanding refunds since it was a commercial event and tickets worth a few million rupees were sold, that too from the company’s head office.

“Such events have always been deterred to the extent of adopting extremist measures to stop these events from being a success or taking place at all. The recent most example being of the bomb blast at Sufi Saint Lal Shehbaz Qalandar’s shrine in Sindh portrays the same ideology of extremism being a hindrance to any sort of arts and cultural event. Such events have become dogmatized over the course of our history, rendering anyone and everyone vulnerable who opts to attend such events,” stated Saleem Daud, a student of BNU participating in the event.

A small, yet powerful segment of the society which derives its power by manipulating the religious sensitivities of the public has a say in what events are in line with India’s ideology rather than Pakistan’s and whether they are to be carried out or stopped halfway through, just because a certain organisation, which itself is under watch, deems it profane or inappropriate in terms of our cultural value. This is the major impression of the public at large.

It is also pertinent to mention that the top cleric of PST used more than just derogatory terms to refer to the attendees, especially the female participants as it is evident in the audios. It is known to all those privy to the event that students from various universities such as LUMS, IBA, NUST, NCA, LSE, FCC and BNU, to name a few, attended this event, promoting arts and culture, propagating a softer image of Pakistan where not only bombs are dropped, rather beats can be dropped and arts can flourish as well when diverse cultures meet.

“Why allow an event of such magnitude in the first place only to forcefully shut it down over one fanatic’s threat,” asked Nafas Nauman, who was also a part of Google’s Tilt Brush Competition taking place at the event for the first time in Pakistan. She was also accompanied by her father and younger brother, who were left shocked at the unprofessionalism of the management. “The threat to use violence against the crowd at large incapacitated the government,” remarked another participant, an artist who participated in all three of the Mango Musik events. She and her friends bought tickets worth Rs 30,000 and they all seemed to be extremely disheartened over their loss and unpleasant experience.

However, our spineless government could not appropriately respond to this threat, indicating how the state of affairs are actually being run. This clearly raises concerns over whether the initiatives taken such as Zarb-e-Azb and national action plan were successful or not. By virtue of government’s ambiguous actions, the newly launched scheme named as Radd-ul-Fasaad should actually be renamed to Rad ul “facade” in light of recent events.