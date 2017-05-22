CPEC is God’s gift to Pakistan, says Shehbaz Sharif

LAHORE: Despite having resources, no one has used coal in the last 70 years. The coal power plant is in its last stages of construction.

Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif remarked on Monday that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is being praised all across the globe.

He was speaking at the inaugural session of a two-day business conference, titled ‘International Seminar on Business Opportunities in Punjab’, in Lahore.

“God has given us a gift in the shape of CPEC,God has given us a gift in the shape of CPEC,” he said, adding “We should take full advantage of this.”

“CPEC is one of the first fruits of belt and road. Pakistan is the first beneficiary of this wonderful vision.”

He further remarked, “Our friends are happy and our enemies are tense.” CPEC project is more transparent than any other project. The work on energy projects under CPEC in currently under way, he added.

Many countries have invested in Punjab, he remarked, adding “we want foreign investors to come to Pakistan.” He also assured that foolproof security will be provided to the foreign investors.

On terrorism, he said, “the government is bent on eliminating the menace of terrorism. Our military jawans [soldiers] are sacrificing their lives and we will not settle without eliminating the plague of terrorism,” he stressed.