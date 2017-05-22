CM for foreign investors to make investment in Punjab

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday urged the foreign investors to make investment in Punjab as there is a conducive atmosphere in the province for business.

Addressing the 2nd International Seminar on Business Opportunities in Punjab (ISBOP-2017) jointly organised by the Punjab government and Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) at a local hotel, he said that the investors would not be harassed and that their money would be safe, adding that the provincial minister and government officers would always be available to support and facilitate them.

“There are a number of key sectors in Punjab in which investors can do business”, he said.

Citing the period between first ISBOP-2015 to ISBOP-2017, he said that a lot of historical projects, including Rawalpindi-Islamabad Metro Bus Service, Multan Metro Bus Service and Bhikki Power Plant, have been completed in a record period of time while several others were in progress.

The CM said that the ISBOP was not a conference, but an opportunity for foreign and local investors.

Shehbaz said that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is a blessing of Allah on Pakistan, and now it was the government’s primary responsibility to create unity among provinces.

He said that during his recent visit to China, all the four chief ministers under the leadership of the prime minister, showed unity and sent a positive message to the World.

There is a lot to do for the development and prosperity of the country, he added.

He said that the Chinese considered Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif as a genuine guardian of the CPEC and project. He said that all the foreign investors would be supported, facilitated and protected through a transparent mechanism.

He said that Pakistan was facing extreme terrorism along with other issues; but under the dynamic leadership of the prime minister, all the issues were being sorted out to make the country come in line with the vision of Quaid-e-Azam and Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

Shehbaz said that the whole world and China was commending Pakistan government and the nation, as all the projects under the CPEC were being completed on time and in a transparent manner.

“Every individual of the nation, including government officers, teachers, doctors, lawyers, bankers, army and police jawans, media, labourers, farmers and business community will have to procceed with the same spirit, if we want to progress as a nation”, he added.

Punjab Finance Minister Dr Ayesha Ghaus Pasha, Illangovan Patchamuthu, Pakistan Country Director World Bank, Abdul Basit, President LCCI, Song Taiji, Chief Executive Officer, M/S Huaneng Shandong Ruyi (Pakistan) Energy Pvt Ltd, Mr Marek Minkiewicz, Managing Director Metro Cash and Carry Pakistan, Atilla D. Yerlikaya, Director Corporate Affairs Anadolu Group, Long Dingbin, Consul General China, Serdar Deniz, Consul General of Republic of Turkey in Pakistan, Mr. Sha Zukang also spoke on the occasion.