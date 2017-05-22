Clint Eastwood, 86, says he might return to acting

Hollywood screen legend Clint Eastwood said Sunday that he isn’t ruling out a return to acting — at the age of 86.

The actor-turned-director told an audience at the Cannes film festival that he occasionally missed performing, adding: “I did a lot of it for a long time. I’ll visit it again someday.”

Eastwood, who made his name in Westerns in the 1960s, has focused in recent years on directing movies, including “American Sniper” and “Sully”.