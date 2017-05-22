CADD allocates Rs 1 bn for institutions working for physically challenged people

ISLAMABAD: CADD has been allocated Rs 1 billion for institutions working for physically challenged people. ” The government has allocated a hefty amount for the CADD, for the fiscal year 2017-18 and of this, we are utilising a substantial amount for the special people,” said Parliamentary Secretary for CADD Maiza Hameed on Sunday. Speaking to the media she said that around four projects for special people had been initiated by the government. Hameed said that special educational institutions would be provided with all latest facilities at par with FDE under the Prime Minister Education Reforms programme. In current year, a total of 250 special students have been admitted in special schools after provision of transportation facility to special students under education reforms programme, she added.