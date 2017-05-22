Blast in Khyber Agency’s Tirah Valley kills 5

BARA, KHYBER AGENCY: At least five people have been reportedly killed on Monday in an IED explosion in Khyber Agency’s Tirah valley targeting peace committee workers in Akka Khel area of Bara tehsil, security sources have stated.

Rescue teams and security forces reached the scene soon after the bombing was reported, security sources further stated.

The Army had launched Operation Raddul Fasaad in February following a new wave of terror attacks in the country, claiming more than a hundred lives and leaving scores injured.

Hundreds of suspected terrorists have either been reportedly killed or arrested in raids carried out by security personnel since the onset of the operation.