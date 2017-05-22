Bid to smuggle foreign currency foiled at Islamabad airport

ISLAMABAD: The customs authorities have foiled a bid to smuggle currency outside the country at Benazir Bhutto International Airport, Islamabad.

Sources said that the custom officials carried out a search operation at the airport and arrested a suspect involved in smuggling currency. 60,000 Euro were recovered from his possession

The suspect wanted to smuggle the currency to Dubai through a private airline.

The customs officials shifted the suspect to an undisclosed location for further interrogation.