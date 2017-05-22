Arrests over anti-army posts: ‘Govt robbing people of their rights’

ISLAMABAD: Human Rights activist and noted lawyer Asma Jahangir said that arresting social media activists is extremely agonising.

“The PML-N government should not rob people of their rights,” she underlined.

She expressed these views during a press conference on Monday.

“Arresting active social media users by the government is agonising. The government is trying to please army by encroaching upon the freedom of the people. The government should not do so by suppressing the freedom of the people,” she added.

Addressing the issue of arresting and harassing active political workers on social media, she said that such attempts should not be made by the government.

She blamed Interior Minister Nisar Ali Khan for these crackdowns.

If people are arrested this way then it will not be good for the reputation of the army,” she held.

“If the government has to appease its masters then it should do so on its own and should not do it by suppressing the rights of people,” she remarked.