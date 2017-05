American business consultant coaches Pakistani entrepreneurs

American business consultant Dr Terry Jackson coached Pakistani students and entrepreneurs on building effective marketing systems during a series of presentations last week in Islamabad, Lahore, and Karachi. The U.S. Embassy sponsored Jackson’s visit through its 2017 Entrepreneurship Speaker Series.

Dr Jackson, who has more than 25 years of experience advising American businesses such as Exxon Mobil and Bristol Meyers Squibb, shared his best practices for marketing, and urged entrepreneurs to invest the necessary time in developing an effective marketing system while they are creating their initial business plans.

“During my first visit to Pakistan, I have been very impressed by the creativity and drive of local entrepreneurs,” Dr Jackson said. “I’ve learned a great deal from the women and men I’ve met here, and I hope they similarly have learned new marketing concepts from me that will help them take their businesses to the next level.” Dr Jackson encouraged the entrepreneurs to consider what their legacy will be, and said that he believes that Pakistan has a bright future ahead.

During his visit, Dr Jackson spoke to the audiences at venues including Bahria University in Islamabad, Plan 9/X in Lahore, and the NED Incubation Center in Karachi. In the coming months, the U.S. Embassy Entrepreneurship Speaker Series will sponsor additional programs to support Pakistani entrepreneurs focused on topics such as finance and curriculum development.

Various U.S. Embassy programs assist Pakistani entrepreneurs by increasing their access to financial resources, supporting opportunities for entrepreneurship education, and nurturing an entrepreneurial culture, including the United States Agency for International Development’s Pakistan Private Investment Initiative, which will make over $100 million in equity capital available to Pakistan’s dynamic and fast-growing small-and medium-sized businesses.